Unity Gardens Awards $20,000 in Local Environmental Projects This Spring

Unity Gardens has announced the Anne Arundel County community groups that have received grants this Spring. (The full list is located here). Unity Gardens funded 17 projects in amounts from $300 to $3000, totaling over $20,000 in trees, shrubs, grasses, and perennials planted exclusively in Anne Arundel County.

Each year, Unity Gardens awards grants to schools, homeowners’ associations, places of worship, and local nonprofits to complete citizen-led conservation landscaping projects in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. These projects include rain gardens, erosion control projects, and pollinator gardens– all using trees, shrubs, perennials and grasses that are native to Maryland.

Following the pandemic, there’s a heightened interest in nature, as well as improving the world around us. Aided by increased funding from Anne Arundel County, Unity Gardens doubled the grant funds available this spring to make a powerful impact in our communities.

Unity Garden’s mission is to empower and educate diverse Anne Arundel County communities to create and sustain healthy ecological spaces that enhance life, one native garden at a time.

For more information about Unity Gardens, or their grant programs, please contact Executive Director, Joni Miller. at [email protected]

We recently spoke with Unity Gardens for our Local Business Spotlight. Have a listen:

