Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Two Shot at Crofton’s Capital Raceway

| April 24, 2022, 08:06 PM

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a double shooting t the Capital Raceway in Crofton.

Just before 9:00 pm on Saturday, April 23, 2022, the Anne Arundel County Police were called to the Capital Raceway at 1451 Capital Raceway Road for a shooting.

When they arrived, there were two victims, a male, and a female, suffering from gunshot wounds, and both were transported to a trauma center for treatment.

As the crowd was exiting the venue, there was a vehicle crash as well which police say is unrelated.

This story will be updated.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake