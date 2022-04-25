Two Shot at Crofton’s Capital Raceway

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a double shooting t the Capital Raceway in Crofton.

Just before 9:00 pm on Saturday, April 23, 2022, the Anne Arundel County Police were called to the Capital Raceway at 1451 Capital Raceway Road for a shooting.

When they arrived, there were two victims, a male, and a female, suffering from gunshot wounds, and both were transported to a trauma center for treatment.

#Shooting officers are on the scene of a double shooting in the 1400 block of Capitol Raceway Road. Victims being transported to an area trauma center. There is an unrelated crash on Route 3 at Capitol Raceway caused by patrons leaving the area. No further information. — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) April 24, 2022

As the crowd was exiting the venue, there was a vehicle crash as well which police say is unrelated.

This story will be updated.

