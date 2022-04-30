Top 5 Most Romantic Places in Annapolis for a Romantic Weekend

Annapolis is a romantic place for your and your love to visit and explore. With the popularity of online technologies, you can find your love on a wide array of digital dating platforms, and with the help of specialized platforms, you can check out the reviews of completely free dating sites and choose the platform that suits you best. Once you sign up to one of these sites you can browse through different profiles and start chatting about places to visit in Annapolis. To help you with that, here are five romantic Annapolis locations you must definitely check out.

Quiet Waters Park

Attracting almost 3/4 of a million visitors per year, tranquil Quiet Waters Park would be the perfect place to begin your date. This delightful location offers so much to do if you are keen on recreational activities. You and your partner could take the opportunity to hire kayaks or canoes, while the more intrepid could clamber aboard stand up paddleboards. Bicycles can also be rented at the nearby docks, and many scenic locations in the neighborhood can be enjoyed. Why not take a picnic blanket and a basket of sumptuous goodies, and soak up the beautiful atmosphere, watching the waves send ripples across the South Ricer or one of the creeks?

B & A Trail

If you are looking for something more adventurous than sightseeing or picnicking, this 15-mile biking trail would be perfect. Stretching from Glen Burnie to Boulters Way, what better way to escape the hustle and bustle of the larger Maryland cities? Gliding along the pathways by the surrounding forests, you can savor the atmosphere of bird songs while looking for ideal spots for photo opportunities. If you have even more get up and go, you can follow the same trails on foot. Hiking through Maryland is a wonderful way to get close to nature, as well as expand on the growing chemistry with your partner!

Washington DC

One thing about Annapolis is that its location is also close to so many wonderful settings in the northeast of the USA. One particular guided tour that is always popular is to have a day out in Washington DC. A mere 25-mile drive away, you can opt to walk and explore–or be a tourist and hop on a tour bus. There are plenty of monuments to see including the Lincoln, Washington, Jefferson and Martin Luther King Jr. Memorials Seasonal cruises are also available along the Potomac River.

Dry 85

Located at 193B Main Street, Dry 85 is the perfect spot for romantic dining. Amongst the fabulous menu choices, you can find delicious fried chicken and waffles, served with mouthwatering bourbon whiskey. The eaterie is not far from the Annapolis City Dock and right on Main Street, so there is always plenty to view out the windows. Inside, the ambiance is always welcoming, the atmosphere reminiscent of a Prohibition-era ‘speakeasy.’ The gourmet comfort food is strictly 21st-century!

Annapolis Maritime Museum

The perfect way to complete a romantic weekend visit to Annapolis would be to visit this interesting museum. Recently renovated, the exhibition hall also contains a waterside art gallery and outdoor exhibits. You can also book cruises on a retired Skipjack, the Wilma Lee, which is one of a handful still sailing the Chesapeake Bay.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS