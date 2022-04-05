The Roof Guy Annapolis: What You Need to Know About Spring Roof Maintenance

Spring home projects, including repairing any damage that may have occurred over the winter. One of the most important parts of your house to check on after winter is your roof. To make sure your roof is ready for spring showers, follow this quick checklist provided by Annapolis-based, The Roof Guy Annapolis.

Inspect for Damage

Winter weather can cause a variety of damage to your roof, so you need to be sure all the components are in good condition and ready for wet, spring weather. Look for any of the following:

Missing, ripped, or torn shingles

A large number of granules in the gutters

Gutters that are sagging or pulling away from the roof

Missing or damaged flashing

Inspect for Leaks

It is a good idea to take a look inside your attic. Be sure to use a flashlight and look for any visual signs of water damage. If you see discoloration, swelling, or peeling – you could have a roof leak. If you see any signs of leaking, it is worth having a The Roof Guy come out and do a completely free inspection.

Clean Off Debris

If there is any debris on the roof or in the gutters, it’s important to clean it off. Leaves and twigs are hosts to moisture, which will eventually and prematurely age your roofing if not removed.

Call a Certified Roofer

For a thorough inspection, call The Roof Guy. They offer complimentary inspections so you can be certain your roof is in good shape.

As a GAF-certified roofer, they will inspect all components for leaks, damage, and signs of aging and make any necessary recommendations regarding repairs and replacement.

Be Ready

Spring brings the winter thaw and your roof must be ready for it. For a free roof inspection, call The Roof Guy, your local Annapolis roofing contractor. If you check all these boxes your roof will be ready for whatever weather spring brings. And if it is time for a replacement, here’s a little help!

