The Roof Guy Annapolis: 7 Benefits of Replacing Your Roof This Spring

How old is your roof? Most roofs will last over fifteen years, with some lasting as long as twenty. No matter the quality, at some point your roof will need to be replaced.

While the cost might be prohibitive, there are good reasons to make that investment. The Roof Guy of Annapolis takes the stress out of the entire process.

Here are 7 benefits of replacing your roof:

New Roof Installation Increases Property Value

One of the biggest benefits of a new roof is that it will increase the value of your property. In fact, some experts believe you can make back around 70% of what you spent.

Energy Savings

A new roof can make your HVAC system work more efficiently. That leads to energy savings on your electric bill every month saving you money over time.

Added Curb Appeal

A new roof is like getting an extreme makeover. Your home will look and feel new, no matter its age.

Protect Your Health

A leaky or damaged roof can allow water to invade your home. Over time, this can lead to mold, which can be dangerous for your family. A leaky roof that lets in the elements will cause a build-up of allergens, not to mention it’s dangerous.

Ensure Your Family’s Safety

A leaky or worn roof can be dangerous in other ways. If the damage is bad enough, sections of the roof could collapse, causing serious injuries or the loss of your belongings. A bad roof also leaves you vulnerable to extreme weather events, from snow to rain to heavy winds.

Take Advantage of New Technology

There have been so many advances in roof technology in the last few years. Roofing companies are using more advanced materials that help roofs last longer. The Roof Guy of Annapolis is GAF certified and can answer any questions you may have.

Have Peace of Mind

Do you want to be burdened with worries about when your roof will go? Are you experiencing leaks? If so, it’s time to install a new roof. You will feel more secure in your home, which will lead to peace of mind.

Protect Your Investment With a New Roof

You invested a lot of money in your home. A new roof installation is the best answer to protecting your investment and ensuring the safety of your family.

The Roof Guy of Annapolis can inspect your roof and determine if it’s time for a new one.

