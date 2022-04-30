The Hospice Gala Returned in 2022 in a BIG Way!

After three years of planning, the much-awaited Hospice of the Chesapeake gala, An Evening Under the Tuscan Sky, was held on April 9th at the Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in Hanover, Maryland. The event brought in more than $550,000 that will support the organization’s hospice, supportive, and grief care programs and services provided to patients and families in Anne Arundel, Charles and Prince George’s counties.

Around 350 people enjoyed an evening that included dinner, dancing, live and silent auctions, and musical entertainment by The Reagan Years. During the event, guests watched a video featuring Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation Chair Terri Hussman. She shared her experience as someone who personally experienced the nonprofit’s grief, hospice, and supportive care services and was inspired to join us as a bereavement volunteer and as a generous donor.

The organization is grateful for the generous support of its many sponsors, including Platinum Sponsor, The Wilburn Company; Gold Sponsors, Greenberg Gibbons Commercial Corporation and The Jim & Linda Humphrey Foundation; Silver Sponsors, Kaiser Permanente and The Michael Stanley Foundation Fund; Bronze Sponsors, All Green Management, Pat Taylor; John & Cathy Belcher; Tech USA, Inc., Thomas B. Howell, Sr., Founder; University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center; and the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center; Copper Sponsors, Bay Point Wealth, Bill and Chris Hufnell; Amy Castleberry; Maria Colucciello, DDS; Randy Fisher; HM2 Buck for Hope Foundation; Michael & Tammy Hofmann in honor of Stephen & Challie Samaras; John & Terri Hussman; Maryland Oncology Hematology, Dr. Weng; Mission Escape Rooms, Jason Cherry; Next Day Floors; Purple Cherry Architects; RH Fewster Painting Co. Inc.; Shore United Bank; and Sturbridge Homes.

