Summer Vacation Begins on June 25th For Most Students

With winter – at least hopefully – in the rearview mirror, families, employees, and students can focus their attention on the completion of the school year.

The last day of school for most students will be Friday, June 24, 2022. The last day of work for 191-day Unit I and Unit IV employees (classroom teachers, teaching assistants, technology support technicians, etc.) will be Monday, June 27, 2022.

Parents and employees should also note the following key dates in place with the calendar:

The last day of school for graduating seniors is Thursday, May 26, 2022.

The last day of afternoon session classes at the Centers of Applied Technology will be Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

The last day of morning session classes at the Centers of Applied Technology will be Friday, June 24, 2022.

The last day for half-day prekindergarten and ECI students will be Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

The last day for full-day prekindergarten students will be Friday, June 24, 2022.

Any additional days needed for inclement weather closings would alter the last day of school accordingly.

At its April 6, 2022, meeting, the Board of Education also amended the current school year calendar to reflect the change in the date of the primary election. All AACPS school and office buildings will now be open on Tuesday, June 28, and closed on Tuesday, July 19.

A complete 2021-2022 school year calendar can be found on the AACPS website here.

The 2022-2023 school year is scheduled to start for most students on Monday, August 29, 2022.

And just because!

Source : AACPS

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB