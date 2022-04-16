Summer Programs for Grieving Children and Teens

Chesapeake Life Center will offer four different summer grief programs for children and teens that are filled with adventure, music, and horses.

Rhythm & Grieve is a workshop for elementary-school children ages 6 to 12 that incorporates music to help children express their grief through sound, art, and movement. Kids will start by engaging their bodies through music and yoga. They will then make their own drum to honor their loved ones, creatively express their emotions, and connect with others. Get ready for grief out loud, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on June 11 at Yoga Barn in Severna Park, Maryland.

Attendance restrictions and requirements will be updated using the most recent Centers for Disease Control guidelines and organizational policies prior to each event. The cost for each program is $40 and includes meals and activities. Scholarships are available; inquire upon registering. Space is limited.

Registration is required and on a first-come, first-served basis. You can register by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

