Street Requiem Recognizing the Homeless Who Have Died on the Streets

Arundel Vocal Arts Society (AVAS) and the Community Chorus of Peabody are joining forces to bring us close to the homeless on our streets. Street Requiem is an emotionally powerful musical experience that exposes what it is like to be homeless, how the homeless feel and what they need – and offers hope. Performances of Street Requiem will be presented at Calvary United Methodist Church, 301 Rowe Boulevard on Saturday, April 30 at 7:30 pm and at Linthicum Heights United Methodist Church on Sunday, May 1 at 3 pm.

Street Requiem, written in 2014 by Kathleen McGuire, Andy Payne and Jonathon Welch, begs us to overcome our desire to retreat from the homeless with the words, “What is it that scares you, that makes you turn away? What is it that scares you when I’m dying in this way?” It tells us that the homeless are not to be disregarded, ignored, and not seen, but to be recognized and understood with compassion and concern. It will open our eyes and hearts when we hear the words, “She could be your daughter, he could be your son, with footsteps beside her, an evil is done.” After all, she is someone’s daughter, and he is someone’s son.

The music, accompanied by a small orchestra, is anchored in the Latin of the traditional requiem mass, but English texts relevant to a modern-day context are incorporated throughout bouncing from Celtic melodies to rock, folk, and African genres. It is deliberately neither secular nor religious, but intended instead to be deeply spiritual, allowing us to find our own faith or meaning in the context of the words and music.

Tickets for each program are $30. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Light House of Annapolis and the Arundel House of Hope. Tickets can be purchased at the door or through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/305071766867 or from the AVAS Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/avaschorus/

Street Requiem is directed by JoAnn Kulesza, Conductor and Music Director of AVAS. Ms. Kulesza is the Music Director Emeritus of the Opera Programs at the Peabody Conservatory. A choral music enthusiast, she feeds her love of choral music as director at Eastport United Methodist Church in Annapolis, MD, in addition to directing AVAS.

AVAS is a community-based, nonprofit choral group dedicated to the performance of varied, mixed-voice music for the benefit, education, and enjoyment of its members and the surrounding communities. AVAS has been providing outstanding performances of diverse choral music since 1983. They pride themselves in the diversity of their programming, including classical masterworks, operetta, pops, folk music, lighter favorites and Broadway.

The Community Chorus of Peabody brings adults of all ages and backgrounds to make music together in Baltimore city under the direction of Kristen Toedtman. As a singer, songwriter and composer, Ms. Toedtman exudes warmth and excellence on stage, whether in front of an orchestra or behind her guitar. The Community Chorus is open to adults in the Baltimore region and meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:00 pm at Henderson-Hopkins Elementary School.

