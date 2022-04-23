Songwriter Hall of Famer Steve Dorff to Appear at Classic Theatre of Maryland

The Classic Theatre of Maryland has announced that Steve Dorff, a Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductee will be a guest artist for two very special shows in May. The chance to see Steve in such an intimate venue is rare indeed and tickets are limited!

Inducted into the prestigious Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in New York in 2018, Steve Dorff’s career as a songwriter spans five decades and includes more than forty BMI awards, more than twenty Top 10 hits, and twelve No. 1 hits, and an American Music Award. The Grammy and Emmy-nominated songwriter and composer has had songs recorded by more than four hundred artists from all genres of music, as well as twenty-eight movie scores and countless theme songs and placements on TV series. He has had #1 Records across 4 decades.

Steve’s songs have been recorded by iconic artists such as Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Kenny Rogers, Anne Murray, George Strait, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Dusty Springfield, Blake Shelton, Keb Mo and countless others. A few chart hits include Rogers’ “Through the Years,” Murray’s “I Just Fall in Love Again,” Strait’s “I Cross My Heart,” and Eddie Rabbitt’s “Every Which Way But Loose”—the title track from Clint Eastwood’s 1978 film.

Dorff has composed TV music for shows such as Murphy Brown, Growing Pains, Murder She Wrote, Columbo, Reba, Spenser: For Hire, Just the Ten of Us, and The Singing Bee. His film contributions include songs and scores for Pure Country, Bronco Billy, Rocky IV, Tin Cup and Honky Tonk Man. Branching into stage productions, he wrote the music for the theatre production, Josephine.

Steve published his critically acclaimed 2017 memoir, I Wrote That One Too…A Life in Songwriting from Willie to Whitney, and enjoys performing his best-loved songs at venues across the country.

2022 finds him continuing his streak of landing major cuts with not only established artists but also some of the most talked-about newcomers as well as scoring for major film and television projects.

