Six Runs Not Quite Enough For A Win in Binghamton

The Bowie Baysox used up all of their offense early on in their series finale with Binghamton on Sunday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium. Despite an early five-run lead, the Baysox dropped the game 9-6. The Baysox plated six runs over the first four innings of the game, and lead by as much as five runs, but fell quiet while Binghamton scored the last eight. Despite frigid temperatures and occasional snow flurries, each side cracked three home runs.

The opening stanza favored Bowie, as the offense chased Binghamton starter Alec Kisena in just the second inning after collecting four baserunners. Against new pitcher Willy Taveras, Shayne Fontana collected his first hit of the year, a towering three-run home run to right field to give Bowie the lead. Fighting through the early snow flurries, Jordan Westburg followed later with a solo home run, his fourth of the year, to make it a 4-0 game. Binghamton answered with their own home run, a solo shot by Luke Ritter in the bottom of the second off of Antonio Velez.

Bowie pushed further ahead in the fourth inning against Alex Valverde when Andrew Daschbach lifted a home run to right-center field, his second of the series, and the team added their sixth run in the same frame on a two-out RBI single by Gunnar Henderson. Bowie’s faucet was closed after the fourth inning, however, as Binghamton got scoreless work from Valverde, Brian Metoyer (W, 1-0), Yeizo Campos, and Bryce Montes de Oca (Sv, 1) to buy the Binghamton offense some time. After the fourth inning, Bowie did not put a runner into scoring position, and only managed three baserunners total.

Working into the fifth inning for Bowie, Velez opened with two quick outs before Binghamton found their rhythm. Velez allowed two baserunners to reach before surrendering a double to Jake Mangum that scored two runs, and a two-run home run to Francisco Alvarez that cut Bowie’s lead to only one run.

An error hurt Bowie’s chances in the bottom of the sixth inning after Morgan McSweeney had taken over on the mound. Following two singles by Binghamton, an attempted double steal became a run when the throw to second base by Cody Roberts flew into center field, allowing Johneshwy Fargas to score the tying run. McSweeney (L, 1-1) was hit for another run in the seventh inning after allowing a double to Francisco Alvarez on the first pitch of the inning. McSweeney was replaced by Ryan Conroy, and Alvarez later scored on a two-out single by Ritter, pushing Binghamton ahead by one run. After Conroy hit a batter in the eighth inning, Jake Mangum tripled Binghamton’s lead with a two-run home run to right field, hist first of the season.

Bowie still emerges from the road trip with a series victory, having won three of the five games played, but they still fall back to 4-4 on the season. The Baysox return to Prince George’s Stadium on Tuesday, April 19 to begin a six-game series with the Akron RubberDucks, in a rematch of the 2021 Double-A Northeast Championship Series. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Order your 2022 Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports