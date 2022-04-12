Severn House Fire Sends 70-Year Old To Burn Center in Critical Condition

A woman in her 70s is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after a house fire last night in the Wedgewood Forest community in Severn.

At about 6:15 pm on April 11, 2022, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to a 911 call from a neighbor reporting smoke coming from the windows of a home on Portsmouth Drive in Severn.

Firefighters arrived and found smoke coming from the windows of the two-story duplex. They entered and quickly located and extinguished a fire in the home’s living room while simultaneously locating and removing the adult occupant from the second floor. The woman, believed to be in her 70s, was in cardiac arrest, and firefighters turned her care over to paramedics. Paramedics transported her to John Hopkins Bayview Hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

It took 42 firefighters about 15 minutes to control the fire. The department was assisted by the BWI and Ft. Meade Fire Departments.

There were smoke detectors present and they were operational and activated.

The Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit has determined that it was an accidental fire, with the cause undetermined. The estimated damage to the home was $60.000.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB