Sailors Take Note– The Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show Is Almost Here!

Spring has finally sprung, and the brick-lined streets of downtown Annapolis are abuzz with the arrival of the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show from April 29 through May 1. Sailing enthusiasts from around the Mid-Atlantic will flood City Dock in just a few short weeks for a chance to climb aboard new and brokerage boats including catamarans, monohulls, racing boats, family cruisers, daysailers, and inflatables. In addition to boarding beautiful sailboats, guests are invited to meet with boating clubs and charters companies, shop for gear and equipment, and catch up with marine professionals and sailing friends alike.

Affectionately known as the “Sailing Capital of the World”, Annapolis boasts the maritime history, nautical culture, and fun atmosphere that the Boat Shows love to call home. When guests have finished exploring the floating docks and shoreside exhibit areas at the Spring Show, downtown restaurants, shops, galleries, and special events open their doors to these sailing patrons looking to extend their stay.

See a live show at one of the many music venues, do some retail therapy, book a historic walking tour, stroll through the U.S. Naval Academy, experience West Street’s First Sunday Arts Festival, or join SpinSheet Magazine’s Crew Party at the Eastport Yacht Club following the close of the show on Sunday. Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) has a running list of the many events and entertainment options happening all weekend. Make it an overnight trip with accommodations at a waterfront hotel, quaint bed and breakfasts, or a full-service luxury hotel.

The Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show is the perfect time to climb aboard the boat of your dreams, stock up on all your boating essentials, and explore what National Geographic Adventure Magazine calls one of the top waterfront destinations in the country.

Tickets are available for advance purchase on the Annapolis Boat Shows website. Admission is $20 per person, and children 12 and under are free. There will be no box office on-site, so guests are encouraged to pre-purchase their tickets online. For more information, visit annapolisboatshows.com

