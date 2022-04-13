Rumble Ponies’ Homers Weigh Heavily in Baysox Loss

The Bowie Baysox dropped the opener of their six-game series with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Tuesday evening 9-4. Binghamton hammered Bowie pitchers for four home runs over the night, including two during a five-run seventh inning. Andrew Daschbach collected his first home run of the season for Bowie, while Zach Peek worked through five innings in his Double-A debut.

The evening started in Bowie’s favor, as Adam Hall opened the game with a single and stolen base. After a flyout, Hall scored the first run of the game on a groundout by Gunnar Henderson. Despite the quick start, Binghamton still got five innings out of Alec Kisena (W, 1-0).

Binghamton turned things around in their half of the opening frame behind a trio of base hits against Bowie starter Zach Peek. Following a single and a double with one out in the frame, Ronny Mauricio doubled to right field to plate two runs, giving Binghamton the lead. Peek (L, 0-1) later allowed a solo home run in the second inning to Antoine Duplantis, making it a 3-1 Binghamton lead.

Out of the bullpen, Conner Loeprich allowed the second Binghamton home run of the game, a solo shot by Ronnie Mauricio to open the sixth inning, making it 4-1. Andrew Daschbach would inch the Baysox closer with a solo home run of his own to open the seventh inning, but the Rumble Ponies would break through after the stretch.

Loeprich allowed two walks to open the bottom of the seventh, followed by a three-run home run from top Mets prospect Francisco Alvarez. Brett Baty followed with a double, and Luke Ritter knocked Loeprich out of the game with a two-run home run, completing the five-run inning. Closing the day on the mound, Shelton Perkins tossed 1.2 scoreless innings without allowing a hit.

Bowie still made two late pushes at the hefty deficit, drawing four walks in the eighth inning, mixed with a sacrifice fly from Henderson to score Bowie’s third run. In the ninth inning, Adam Hall delivered an RBI single with two outs for the last run.

The loss drops Bowie to 1-3 on the season. The Baysox and Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series on Wednesday at Mirabito Stadium, as Garrett Stallings is set to make his season debut. First pitch in Binghamton is set for 6:35 p.m.

