Revamp Your Current Marketing Framework

If you are a business that is happy with your marketing, you might want to pay attention to this. You might find that your current marketing will be drawing in leads. Yet, you could be hungry for more.

If you need to scale your business to newer heights, it may mean changing your current marketing strategy. For this reason, you’ll want to revamp it to a point where it will fit the adjustments you make. While this might be a challenge, you’ll want an expert to get the job done for you.

One of those marketing experts is Kevin Miller. He has worked with technology and D2C companies and built their marketing frameworks that will help them grow to the next level. Before you reach out to Kevin, you may want to consider some of the following in an effort to revamp your marketing framework.

Let’s take a look at the following suggestions:

Change the channels

What channels are you using for your marketing? If you’ve been using traditional methods such as print, radio, and TV, it’s time to go digital. You’ll want to consider the idea of using social media.

You’re spending thousands of dollars on traditional ads that will have way too broad of a reach. Social media is more targeted. Your followers will be interested in your brand (and similar brands in your industry). Plus, you have ad platforms that will allow you to create ads and pinpoint it to certain audiences (like Facebook ads).

You can even use Google ads. Learning these ad platforms can be a challenge. So it may be important to get a marketing expert that has the know-how to help put the ads together for you.

Your social media strategy should come down to where your target market hangs out. If your audience consists of young people, you may find them on Instagram or even TikTok. Older people are most likely going to be on Facebook.

Lastly, email marketing is another channel to use. You’ll have people subscribing to your emails (so long as you give them something in return like a coupon in exchange of their email address). Email is also a great place where you can crank out the sales emails and generate money at a moment’s notice.

The key here is to make sure the right offer is in front of the right people. That’s why segmenting your email list will be important. Separating those who have already bought before from subscribers who have yet to buy are important.

Go minimalist

These days, you don’t need more marketing. You want enough of it to reach your target market every time you post something online or publish an ad. You don’t need to spread it out across all kinds of channels.

Plus, being a minimalist will save you money. You will spend less money on marketing and ads. Yet, they will be more effective and worth the investment.

You will be laser focused on your strategy. You will also be able to get the numbers in real time so you can make adjustments to your marketing, if needed.

Switch up your branding

If you really want to revamp your current marketing framework, sometimes you’ll want to go big. This includes completely changing your brand identity. This includes your slogan, logo, and even the colors of your brand.

Yes, every major brand in the world has done this. It might be time that you do the same. You might be looking for something that will aim for a younger audience. Maybe you’re revamping yourself for a more modern approach.

Hire a marketing expert

If we haven’t said it already, we’ll say it again. Hiring a marketing expert will be your best bet in revamping your current marketing framework. They’ll be able to provide you with a roadmap on where you’re starting from and what your destination will be.

Revamping your marketing will be a challenge if you try to tackle it all by yourself. You want someone that will be with you from the beginning of the journey. Both you and the marketing expert will come up with ideas on what mediums to establish your present in, what your message will be, and more.

Final Thoughts

If you need to change your marketing framework, it’s important to consider the following ideas above. That’s also including a marketing expert that has done work with many technology and D2C businesses. Kevin Miller will be the go-to guy for all your marketing needs.

You can reach out to him and discuss your current marketing framework. Both you and Kevin will work together to make your marketing strategy even better so your business will grow. Don’t tackle this alone.

Team up with an expert that has been there and done that. Contact Kevin Miller today for more information on how you can revamp your current marketing framework.

