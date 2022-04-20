Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Reilly Out and Saab In for Republican Senate Seat for District 33

| April 19, 2022, 08:41 PM

After 20 years of exemplary service to the citizens of Anne Arundel County, Senator Edward Reilly will withdraw from the upcoming election.

Delegate Sid Saab commended Senator Reilly on his leadership and storied career. “Big Ed Reilly is a legendary figure in Anne Arundel County. His public service to our community is unparalleled, from his days on our county council through his years of fighting for our best interests in the Senate. He’s been a tremendous mentor to me from my earliest days in the legislature—and I look forward to continuing his legacy as an advocate for our working families, our business community, and our law enforcement and first responders across District 33.”

“I’ve had the privilege of a lifetime serving the people of Anne Arundel County, at the county and state level. I think our work has made a difference for our community, and I leave public office very optimistic about the future for my beloved county and state. I think District 33 will be in great shape with Sid Saab as our next senator. Sid is a fighter who cares deeply about his constituents and has a demonstrated ability to get the job done in the General Assembly. He has my support and my endorsement for the Senate seat”.

Category: Local News, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

