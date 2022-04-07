Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Quick, Vote in the 9th Annual Rams Head Rammie Awards

| April 06, 2022, 08:06 PM

Rams Head Presents the 9th Annual Rammie Awards ballot! Now it is YOUR chance to recognize the best in performances throughout this past year!

Take a moment to VOTE for your favorite shows and artists.

Music fans will be voting on concerts that took place in 2019 at Rams Head On Stage and Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in categories such as National Show of the Year, “Emerging Artist” of the Year, Comedy Show of the Year, Best Opening Act, Matinee Show of the Year and many more.

You will also be able to vote for your favorite artists that play regularly at their five Maryland restaurant locations: Rams Head Tavern AnnapolisRams Head Tavern Savage MillRams Head RoadhouseRams Head Shore House, and Rams Head Dockside!

 

Winners will receive an engraved Rammie Award

Don’t forget to VOTE!

