Quick, Vote in the 9th Annual Rams Head Rammie Awards

Rams Head Presents the 9th Annual Rammie Awards ballot! Now it is YOUR chance to recognize the best in performances throughout this past year!

Take a moment to VOTE for your favorite shows and artists.

Music fans will be voting on concerts that took place in 2019 at Rams Head On Stage and Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in categories such as National Show of the Year, “Emerging Artist” of the Year, Comedy Show of the Year, Best Opening Act, Matinee Show of the Year and many more.

You will also be able to vote for your favorite artists that play regularly at their five Maryland restaurant locations: Rams Head Tavern Annapolis, Rams Head Tavern Savage Mill, Rams Head Roadhouse, Rams Head Shore House, and Rams Head Dockside!

Winners will receive an engraved Rammie Award

Don’t forget to VOTE!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB