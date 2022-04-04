Quick Thinking Officers Rescue Four After Car Crashes into Severn Basin (VIDEO)

Four people were rescued by quick-thinking police officers from Anne Arundel County after they lost control of their car and ended up partially submerged in a Severn drainage basin.

On Friday, April 1st at approximately 9:15 pm an officer was on patrol in Severn-Danza Park when he heard a crash in his immediate vicinity.

He discovered a vehicle had lost control on Donaldson Avenue and went off the road through trees and a fence before becoming half-submerged in a drainage pond in the park. The vehicle was taking on water with occupants trapped inside.

Below is the body-worm camera footage provided by Anne Arundel County Police

The supervisor and an officer leaped into action to conduct a rescue of the four occupants, including a 9-month-old and 3-year-old child.

Officers had to break the passenger windows of the vehicle to gain access inside. Officers carried the children to safety and returned to rescue the adults. Aside from being cold and wet, everyone involved was unharmed. The unlicensed driver was arrested due to outstanding warrants.

