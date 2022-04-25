President Biden To Be Commencement Speaker at USNA’s 2022 Graduation and Commissioning Ceremony

While not officially confirmed by the White House yet, we have learned that United States President Joseph R. Biden will be the speaker at the graduation and commissioning ceremony for the U.S. Naval Academy’s Class of 2022, Friday, May 27, at 10 a.m. This event is not open to the public.

Biden last addressed the graduating class in 2015, when he served as Vice President under President Barack Obama.

President Biden represented Delaware for 36 years in the U.S. Senate before becoming the 47th Vice President of the United States. Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the first of four children of Catherine Eugenia Finnegan Biden and Joseph Robinette Biden, Sr. In 1953, the Biden family moved to Claymont, Delaware. President Biden graduated from the University of Delaware and Syracuse Law School and served on the New Castle County Council.

For invited guests to the ceremony, please expect additional delays and security measures and plan additional time. The Presidential visit should not adversely impact any traffic in the area more than typical for graduation as the Marine One will land at the Naval Academy and then the President will have a short motorcade from the Academy to the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium just prior to the start of the ceremonies.

A full schedule of Commissioning Week Activities can be found here.

Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy today is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally, and physically to be professional officers in the naval service. More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen. U.S. News and World Reports has recognized the Naval Academy as a top-five undergraduate engineering school and a top 20 best liberal arts college. Midshipmen learn from military and civilian instructors and participate in intercollegiate varsity sports and extracurricular activities. They also study subjects such as leadership, ethics, small arms, drill, seamanship and navigation, tactics, naval engineering and weapons, cyber security, and military law. Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a Bachelor of Science degree in a choice of 25 different subject majors and go on to serve at least five years of exciting and rewarding service as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.

For more information about the Naval Academy, please visit: www.usna.edu or their Facebook page. For more information about Commissioning Week events at the Naval Academy, see the schedule we published earlier.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB