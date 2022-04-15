Police Make Arrest in Overnight Annapolis Shooting

The Annapolis Police Department has arrested a suspect in the latest shooting in the City.

On April 14th, 2022 at approximately 6:20 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive, in the Woodside Gardens community, for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, an adult male was located suffering from a gunshot wound to a lower extremity. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers were able to identify the shooting suspect as a 57-year-old male with a residence on Croll Drive in Annapolis in the Annapolis Gardens community.

The suspect was located in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive where he was placed under arrest. He is being held on attempted first-degree murder charges awaiting a preliminary hearing.

