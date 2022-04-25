Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Macy’s in Annapolis Mall

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Westfield Annapolis Mall on Friday evening and are seeking the public’s help in identifying four suspects.

On Friday, April 22, 2022, at approximately 7:30 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the Macy’s at the Annapolis Mall in reference to an armed robbery.

According to several store employees, two black males and two black females entered the store and began to select several boxes of perfume from the women’s fragrance counter. They concealed the items in bags. One of the store employees approached the group and asked them what they were doing. At that point, one of the male suspects displayed a pistol in his waistband.

The suspects then fled in a black Infiniti SUV.

Approximately $2500 worth of merchandise was stolen. A search was conducted, but the suspects/vehicle were not located.

Police are asking anyone with any information to please call 410-222-4720 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

Suspects:

1) Black male, tall build wearing a black hoodie and black face mask, armed with a handgun

2) Black male, wearing a denim jacket and black face mask

3) Black female, wearing a dark sweatshirt and face mask, carrying a shopping bag

4) Black female, wearing a yellow shirt and face mask, carrying a Target shopping bag

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB