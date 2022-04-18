Patty Smyth & Scandal and Thunder from Down Under Coming to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Lauren Calve

(Opening Act for Willie Watson)

Friday, May 6

8pm | $20

Patty Smyth & Scandal

Thursday, July 7

8pm | $60

Donavon Frankenreiter w. Christina Holmes

Friday, July 22

8pm | $40

Jeff Bradshaw

Saturday, September 3

8pm | $29.50

Tyrone Wells

Saturday, October 8

1pm | $25

*All Ages Matinee

Thunder From Down Under

Friday, November 27

4pm & 7:30pm | $35

UPCOMING SHOWS:

04/18 Todd Snider w. Kevin Gordon

04/19 Damien Escobar

04/19 Rams Head Presents The Zombies at Maryland Hall

04/20 Oliver Wood of The Wood Brothers w. Dori Freeman

04/21 Four80East

04/22 The Doo Wop Project

04/23 Riders In The Sky (All Ages Matinee)

04/23 Shawn Colvin w. Clarence Bucaro

04/24 10,000 Maniacs

04/25 Iron Butterfly Cancelled

04/25 Rams Head Presents Illusionist Rick Thomas at Maryland Hall

04/26 Progject: The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience

04/27 Nektar: The Legendary Rock Band

04/28 Al Stewart w. Empty Pockets

04/29 Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer

04/30 Phil Vassar

05/01 Lindsey Webster w. BLKBOK

05/03 Jeff “Skunk” Baxter (Steely Dan, Doobie Brothers fame) feat. CJ Vanston w. GOODING

05/04 Livingston Taylor

05/05 The Reverent Peyton’s Big Damn Band w. Magnolia Boulevard

05/06 Willie Watson w. Lauren Calve

05/07 Pressing Strings

05/11 The Iron Maidens & Burning Witches

05/12 Jesse Ruben & Jenn Grinels

05/13 Cowboy Junkies

05/14 Matt Andersen (All Ages Matinee)

05/14 Laughing Colors Unplugged feat. Corey, Dan & Dave

05/15 John 5 w. The Haxens

05/16 Bass Extremes feat. Victor Wooten, Steve Bailey & Gregg Bissonette

05/17 Eric Hutchinson w. The Ballroom Thieves

05/18 + 19 KT Tunstall w. Haley Johnsen

05/20 Security Project

05/21 Honest Lee Soul

05/22 The Iguanas (All Ages Matinee)

05/22 Bodeans

05/23 Larry McCray w. The River Kittens

05/24 The Wallflowers

05/25 Tuba Skinny

05/26 Stephane Wrembel

05/27 1964 The Tribute: The Best Beatles Tribute On Earth

05/28 Valerie June w. Rachel Maxann

05/29 Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

05/30 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

05/31 The Gilmour Project feat. Jeff Pevar, Kasim Sulton, Prairie Prince, Mark Karan & Scott Guberman

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

