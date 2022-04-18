Passenger Injured After Someone Opens Fire on Taxi

A man was injured when shots were fired at the taxicab in which he was a passenger.

On April 17, 2022, at approximately 12:40 am., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a shooting at Riva Road and Hearne Road in Annapolis. This is at the exit from the Festival at Riva and is not in the City limits of Annapolis.

The 22-year-old male victim was a passenger in a taxi on Hearne Road. As the taxi approached the intersection of Hearne Road and Riva Road, several gunshots struck the vehicle and the victim.

The taxi driver, who was not injured, immediately drove to the Anne Arundel Medical Center, where the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

