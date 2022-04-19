Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Parole Rotary Is Shredding For Earth Day This Friday

| April 19, 2022, 06:19 PM

On this Earth Day, Friday, April 22, the public is invited to drop off paper to be shredded and recycled, small electronics like computers and smartphones for reuse used books to be sent overseas, sweaters to be given to those in need and, used items to help with the SPCA. Dropoff will be at the Farmers’ Market, 275 Harry S Truman Parkway at Riva Road, from 9 to noon. Volunteers will be there available to assist.

Paper will be shredded and recycled by Shred Instead who will provide on-site secure document shredding. Used books will be collected by Books for International Goodwill who will sort them and send them to less developed parts of the world. Smartphones, computers, and other small electronic items will be recycled for others to use. Sweaters, coats, and jackets will be collected by #justonesweater who will clean them and offer them to those in need in the community through Heritage Baptist Church, Eastport United Methodist Church, Asbury United Methodist Church, Feed Anne Arundel, and to residents at The Light House. And old towels, old bedding, gently used pet toys, and unopened pet food will be collected by the SPCA to assist with the care of their animals.

Please help Rotary make a difference the Earth Day.

Although this event is free, donations will be gladly accepted. To learn more about the Parole Rotary Club and their activities, please visit www. http://parole-rotary.org/.

