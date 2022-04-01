Newsweek Says AAMC is One of the Best

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) has been named one of the best hospitals in the United States. Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospital List recognized only 414 hospitals across the country.

“We’re honored to be ranked among the top 100 hospitals in the nation,” said Sherry Perkins, president of Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center. “Our teammates in every role demonstrate exemplary knowledge and caring care in every mission of care. We thank our community for the trust they have put in our hospital for 120 years.”

Newsweek collaborated with Statista Inc. to rank leading hospitals, based on three data sources: medical experts, patient experience surveys, and medical key performance indicators including patient safety, hygiene measures, and quality of treatment.

“The responses from our patients mean the world to us caregivers,” said Dr. Stephen Cattaneo, president of the medical staff at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center. “This recognition highlights the level of care and compassion shown by our team members, and demonstrates the ongoing commitment of our mission, which is to enhance the health of the people and communities we serve.”

