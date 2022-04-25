May Day is Coming! And So Are The Baskets!

A springtime tradition is continuing in Annapolis! The Garden Club of Old Annapolis Towne invites Annapolis residents and businesses to join in the 67th Annual May Day celebration by displaying colorful baskets of flowers in front of their homes or businesses on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Participants, observers, and visitors are encouraged to use social media to share photos of their favorite baskets by using the hashtags: #maydayannapolis2022 and #67thannapolismayday.

Baskets on display in the Historic District and parts of Murray Hill will be judged with blue ribbon award winners receiving a special invitation to a May Day tea on Tuesday, May 3. To be judged, residents and businesses should display baskets of fresh-cut flowers by 11 a.m. on May 1 with cards indicating the name of the participant. Merchants are encouraged to use a container or display that reflects an element of their business. Children’s baskets are judged in a special category (please attach a card with the child’s name and age on their basket).

This is a rain or shine event.

“May Baskets in Annapolis are a beautiful, local tradition,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “I always look forward to wandering City streets with my wife to applaud the creativity of our residents and businesses.”

This year, May Day also falls on the same day as the first First Sunday Arts Festival in the first block of West Streer from 11 am to 5 pm.

