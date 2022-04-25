Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

May Day is Coming! And So Are The Baskets!

| April 25, 2022, 01:34 PM

A springtime tradition is continuing in Annapolis! The Garden Club of Old Annapolis Towne invites Annapolis residents and businesses to join in the 67th Annual May Day celebration by displaying colorful baskets of flowers in front of their homes or businesses on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Participants, observers, and visitors are encouraged to use social media to share photos of their favorite baskets by using the hashtags: #maydayannapolis2022 and #67thannapolismayday.

Baskets on display in the Historic District and parts of Murray Hill will be judged with blue ribbon award winners receiving a special invitation to a May Day tea on Tuesday, May 3. To be judged, residents and businesses should display baskets of fresh-cut flowers by 11 a.m. on May 1 with cards indicating the name of the participant. Merchants are encouraged to use a container or display that reflects an element of their business. Children’s baskets are judged in a special category (please attach a card with the child’s name and age on their basket).

This is a rain or shine event.

“May Baskets in Annapolis are a beautiful, local tradition,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “I always look forward to wandering City streets with my wife to applaud the creativity of our residents and businesses.”

This year, May Day also falls on the same day as the first First Sunday Arts Festival in the first block of West Streer from 11 am to 5 pm.

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake