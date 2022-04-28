Maryland Hall Exhibit Featuring Art of Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan

Maryland Hall is proud to announce the duet art show ‘Women in the Arts: A Dialogue Between Nature & Environment’ featuring the work of First Lady Yumi Hogan and Greek artist Mina Papatheodorou-Valyraki. Taking place in the adjacent Chaney & Martino Galleries at Maryland Hall in the Annapolis Arts District of Annapolis, Maryland, the opening reception will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on April 28, 2022. The full exhibit will run through June 24, 2022.

The vision of this exhibition began to take shape in the winter of 2017 when they expressed their shared interest in nature and the environment through their art. The result is their second exhibit together featuring upward of 40 pieces of artwork at Maryland Hall.

“I want to thank Maryland Hall for hosting this duet art exhibition and for allowing Mina and I to showcase our works together—this time in the United States,” said First Lady Yumi Hogan. “It is my hope that her European interpretation and my Asian interpretation of nature and the environment will inspire others and encourage an even more robust exchange of art and culture.”

“The dialogue and the connection through our art and friendship was so direct and immediate. This common language,” states Valyraki, “derives of this freedom, that both of us try to express through our art, our colors, the structure and composition as well as our love for the nature that is surrounding us.”

Hogan draws on her memories and the traditions of her homeland to create abstract landscapes that reflect her response to the natural world. Using sumi ink and mixed media on traditional hanji paper, she creates depictions of her current environment and life experiences. Hogan’s work has been featured in shows and museums in the United States and in South Korea. She received a BFA from the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) and an MFA from American University. A committed advocate of the arts and art education, she is an adjunct professor at MICA.

Valyraki studied at the Athens School for Fine Arts and earned a PhD. from the University of Florence. She has presented her work in numerous exhibitions around the world including the National Gallery in Athens, the Olympic Museum of Lausanne, the Jintai Art Museum of China, the ASAMA Museum of the United States Sports Academy in Alabama, and the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The exhibition and gallery reception are free and open to the public. No advanced reservations are required.

