Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is ON for TOMORROW

| April 01, 2022, 12:14 PM

ABC Events has announced that the 8th annual Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is scheduled for Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds!  Tickets are limited and will likely sell out, so make sure to purchase your tickets ahead of time.
What’s new?
  • Visit more wing vendors with more wing flavors including all of your local favorites
  • Listen to Live Entertainment on the Main Stage and the Acoustic Stage. The Reagan Years!
  • Show off your skill at ax throwing (what could possibly go wrong?)
  • A mobile escape room
  • Get your game on in a new open-air gaming tent
  • Kids can enjoy the expanded kids’ section
  • Plenty of tables and open space to enjoy your day
  • And NEW this year, a special afternoon admission ticket for those who want to come later in the day!

This is a fantastic day for the entire family and rumor has it that they ordered perfect weather for the event!

With the limited capacity, tickets will go quickly. So, if you want to enjoy the first festival of 2022, get your tickets now!

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake