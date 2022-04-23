Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Local Business Spotlight: Unity Gardens

| April 23, 2022, 12:00 PM


There are big non-profits in the area that make a little splash. And then there are little ones that make a big splash! And Unity Gardens is one of them!

Small but mighty is how I’d describe Unity Gardens which is a 100% volunteer organization that makes micro-grants to organizations and communities to help our environment by planting native gardens to enhance the ecosystems.  From $100 to a Cub Scout pack to a few thousand dollars to your neighborhood association.

We sat down with Joni Miller (the volunteer Executive Director) and Tara Mairs (a Board member) to chat!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

