Local Business Spotlight: Snap Fitness

| April 09, 2022, 12:00 PM

A new 24/7 fitness option is now available in Annapolis. Sometimes, your gym hours don’t mesh with your hours. So, have a look at Snap Fitness.

Snap Fitness is a newly opened gym in the Annapolis Town Center near Mission BBQ and The BGR Joint–a perfect location to work off those burgers and barbecue.

We sat down with Partner and General Manager Brandon Schuchard to see what makes Snap Fitness different. From the accessibility to the safety features, and to the cost…it checks all the boxes.

Looking for a new (or first-time) gym or fitness center? Check them out!

Have a listen!

Where to find the DNB...

