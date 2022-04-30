Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Local Business Spotlight: Meanwhile, In Annapolis

| April 30, 2022, 12:00 PM


What does a long-time editor of The Capital do when he takes a buyout and moves on? Well, if you are Rick Hutzell, you jump headfirst into a new venture with Meta called Bulletin, and start an incredible newsletter called Meanwhile, In Annapolis! Today, we pulled up a bench at the Ellen O. Moyer Park at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s other campus to chat!

Always a fan of long-form journalism, this platform allows Rick to take a deep dive into the goings-on in and around Annapolis. Want the backstory on Carrs Beach? Maybe what is happening with the new congressional boundary lines? Or how Ruby Blakely is looking to start a viral black and white movement?

If you ever wondered about the noises foxes make–he has that too–but have a dictionary at hand before reading that one!

The newsletter is free (so go subscribe) and there is a premium option for additional content (subscribe to that as well–well worth it).

Have a listen!

Where to find the DNB...

