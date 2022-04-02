Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Local Business Spotlight: Liquor Mart & Deli

| April 02, 2022, 12:00 PM

Did you ever notice the red building with the yellow roof across from what was an Applebee’s at the Annapolis Mall?  Have you ever stopped in?  If not, you are missing out.

Liquor Mart & Deli (no real online presence) is an amazing Annapolis gem that has been a staple in the area for nearly fifty years!

Amy Applestein has worked in the business for decades and with the death of her uncle, Howard Pinski, became the owner.

Liquor Mart & Deli has become a neighborhood stop for beer, wine, and spirits. But the draw (at least for me) is the amazing sandwiches.  Plentiful, affordable, and oh so good. Roast beef is my go-to, but Amy assures me their egg salad (homemade daily) is a winner as well.  Most popular.. their Reubens and Rachaels.

Next time you are near the mall, stop in and ay hello.  And we also learned something new–I did not realize Mr. Pinski was involved with Liquor Mart & Deli. And with his passing, Amy is also an owner of the AMAZING Ann’s Dari Creme in Glen Burnie!

This was a blast. A fun episode with a long-time, family-owned business.

Have a listen!

Where to find the DNB...

