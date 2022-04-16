Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Local Business Spotlight: Junior League of Annapolis

| April 16, 2022, 12:00 PM

Today I sat down with three members of the Junior League of Annapolis and learned that when a group of women put their heads together and set their sights…great things can (and do) happen.

Calandra Layne (President), Heather Medina (President-Elect), and Dana Ogle (Community Impact Director) opened my eyes to just how far-reaching the League is in Anne Arundel County and how many different initiatives they tackled; all in the name of making our community better.

What shocked me was the age of the Junior League here in Annapolis, and the age of the original Junior League established in New York.

Sound interesting?

Have a listen!

