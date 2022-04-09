Library Now Offers Family Passes to Hammond-Harwood House Museum

Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) officials today announced a new addition to its catalog of items available for library customers. Family passes to visit the Hammond-Harwood House Museum in Annapolis are now available for checkout with a library card.

In describing this exciting new partnership, Hammond-Harwood House Executive Director Barbara Goyette stated:

Hammond-Harwood House Museum and Garden on Maryland Avenue in Annapolis is pleased to partner with Anne Arundel County Public Libraries to offer free admission. The museum is one of the highlights of Annapolis history and a guided tour will make that history come alive — you will find out about how people lived in early Annapolis, including information about the enslaved individuals who labored at the house. Featured are beautiful architecture, furniture and paintings. Tours are appropriate for all ages and children’s activities can be included.

The passes are good for general admission for up to four people during regular museum public hours. They may only be checked out for seven days and can be picked up or returned at any Anne Arundel County Public Library location. Visit the library’s catalog for more information or to place a hold. Passes are also available for Historic London Town and Gardens at each AACPL branch and as part of the library of things at aacpl.net/things .

“Offering new opportunities for our customers to learn about the history of our community is one way that Anne Arundel County Public Library continues to enrich and educate,” said Library CEO Skip Auld.

