LETTER: Hospice CEO Praises Volunteers

In March 2020, Hospice of the Chesapeake had to make one of the hardest decisions we have had to make in over 40 years. We had to unhappily tell our volunteers to stay home to protect them, our team and our patients. An organization founded by volunteers, made possible by volunteers, and loved by volunteers, suddenly had to find a way to life part of our mission in a very different way.

I am proud to share that our volunteers stepped up to the challenge and asked, “How can I help virtually? What can I do from home?” Together, we found ways — many ways — to continue to care for those who needed us through windows, over the phone, fully vaccinated, wearing masks and yet still filled with kindness and commitment.

Across the U.S., more than 430,000 hospice volunteers give 19 million hours of service every year making more special moments possible for patients and families. As we celebrate National Volunteer Appreciation Week, April 17 to 23, we thank our volunteers for donating thousands of hours of care — simply put, YOU ARE AMAZING. Our community is a better, more compassionate place because of your selfless service to others.

We are so grateful for the generous volunteers who work with us to care for those living with advanced illness, end-of-life and grief in Anne Arundel, Charles and Prince George’s Counties. As we celebrate our volunteers for all that they do, we hope that others will join them in all that we do. Something we hear from our volunteers every day is, “I get back as much as I give.” To join us in our mission, reach out to us at [email protected]

With gratitude,

Michael J. Brady | President and CEO | Hospice of the Chesapeake

