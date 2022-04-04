Leadership Anne Arundel Prepares to Honor New Community Leaders

Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County have announced their 2022 New Leaders Honorees.

Honorees were nominated by LAA Alumni and the community at large. Nominees do not have to be a graduate of an LAA program and were selected based on commencing an accepted, appointed, or elected leadership role that serves and/or impacts the Anne Arundel County Community since March of 2021. The position can be held in a Non-Profit, Government, or For-Profit organization.

Each year, LAA hosts a sell-out gathering honoring individuals who have stepped into new positions of leadership in the past year and show exceptional leadership for the betterment of Anne Arundel County. This year, the tradition will continue with a breakfast celebration at Carrol’s Creek Café on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Event details are available on the LAA Community Calendar at https://www.leadershipaa.org/event/2022NewLeaders.

According to LAA President & CEO Kris Valerio Shock, “LAA is the nexus of community leadership in Anne Arundel County and as such we have the opportunity to recognize individuals in our community stepping up to new leadership roles. The New Leaders Celebration provides an excellent occasion to connect with these new leaders and the broader Anne Arundel County leadership network.”

2022 Leadership Anne Arundel New Leaders Honorees

Damika Baker-Wilson – Director of Development, Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County

– Director of Development, Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County Gerald Brown, Jr. – Director of Operations, Boys & Girls Club of Annapolis/Anne Arundel County

– Director of Operations, Boys & Girls Club of Annapolis/Anne Arundel County Heather Cassity – Executive Director, The Light House Shelter

– Executive Director, The Light House Shelter Jackie Coleman – Executive Director, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

– Executive Director, for the Creative Arts Diane Croghan – Vice President of Community Engagement/Chief of Staff, UM-BWMC

– Vice President of Community Engagement/Chief of Staff, UM-BWMC Nora Demleitner – President, St. John’s College

– President, St. John’s College Gloria Dent – Board Member Dist. 1, Anne Arundel County Public Schools Board of Education

– Board Member Dist. 1, Board of Education Hilary Harp Falk – President/CEO, Chesapeake Bay Foundation

– President/CEO, Chesapeake Bay Foundation Gerald Hill – Chief Financial Officer, Hospice of the Chesapeake

– Chief Financial Officer, Hospice of the Chesapeake Liz Hostetler – Executive Director, Crofton Chamber of Commerce

– Executive Director, Crofton Chamber of Commerce Maggie Hughes – Executive Director, Annapolis Green

– Executive Director, Annapolis Green Matt Johnston – Executive Director, Arundel Rivers Federation

– Executive Director, Arundel Rivers Federation Dr. Richard Kralevich – Vice President, Instructional & Information Technology, Anne Arundel Community College

– Vice President, Instructional & Information Technology, Ashley Lyons – COO/Director of Sales, What’s Up Media

– COO/Director of Sales, What’s Up Media JoAnn Mattson – Executive Director, STAIR (Start The Adventure In Reading)

– Executive Director, STAIR (Start The Adventure In Reading) Rebecca Miller – Chief Clinical Officer, Hospice of the Chesapeake

– Chief Clinical Officer, Hospice of the Chesapeake Dr. Tanya Millner – Provost/Vice President for Learning, Anne Arundel Community College

– Provost/Vice President for Learning, Renee Mutchnik – Director of PR and Communications, Live! Casino & Hotel

– Director of PR and Communications, Live! Casino & Hotel Karma O’Neill – Alderwoman, City of Annapolis

– Alderwoman, City of Annapolis Judi Olinger – Executive Director, Chesapeake Neighbors, LLC

– Executive Director, Chesapeake Neighbors, LLC Leah Paley – Chief Executive Officer, Anne Arundel County Food Bank

– Chief Executive Officer, Anne Arundel County Food Bank Jennifer Pastrone – Executive Director, Seeds 4 Success

– Executive Director, Seeds 4 Success Erin Shearman Karpewicz – Chief Executive Officer, Arundel Community Development Services

– Chief Executive Officer, Arundel Community Development Services Heather Skipper – Hospitality Sales Manager, US Naval Academy Business Services Division

– Hospitality Sales Manager, US Naval Academy Business Services Division Asha Smith – Equal Opportunity and Human Relations Officer, Anne Arundel County Executive Office

– Equal Opportunity and Human Relations Officer, Anne Arundel County Executive Office Sam Snead – Transportation Officer, Anne Arundel County Department of Transportation

– Transportation Officer, Anne Arundel County Department of Transportation Jean Sovinski – President, Anne Arundel County CASA Board of Directors

– President, Anne Arundel County CASA Board of Directors Rose Tasker – Chair, Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center Board of Directors

– Chair, Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center Board of Directors Isaac Vineyard – Planting Pastor, College Creek Church

– Planting Pastor, College Creek Church Shannon Warren – Director of Finance and Administration, Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County

For more information visit https://leadershipaa.org

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB