Leadership Anne Arundel Prepares to Honor New Community Leaders
Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County have announced their 2022 New Leaders Honorees.
Honorees were nominated by LAA Alumni and the community at large. Nominees do not have to be a graduate of an LAA program and were selected based on commencing an accepted, appointed, or elected leadership role that serves and/or impacts the Anne Arundel County Community since March of 2021. The position can be held in a Non-Profit, Government, or For-Profit organization.
Each year, LAA hosts a sell-out gathering honoring individuals who have stepped into new positions of leadership in the past year and show exceptional leadership for the betterment of Anne Arundel County. This year, the tradition will continue with a breakfast celebration at Carrol’s Creek Café on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Event details are available on the LAA Community Calendar at https://www.leadershipaa.org/event/2022NewLeaders.
According to LAA President & CEO Kris Valerio Shock, “LAA is the nexus of community leadership in Anne Arundel County and as such we have the opportunity to recognize individuals in our community stepping up to new leadership roles. The New Leaders Celebration provides an excellent occasion to connect with these new leaders and the broader Anne Arundel County leadership network.”
2022 Leadership Anne Arundel New Leaders Honorees
- Damika Baker-Wilson – Director of Development, Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County
- Gerald Brown, Jr. – Director of Operations, Boys & Girls Club of Annapolis/Anne Arundel County
- Heather Cassity – Executive Director, The Light House Shelter
- Jackie Coleman – Executive Director, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts
- Diane Croghan – Vice President of Community Engagement/Chief of Staff, UM-BWMC
- Nora Demleitner – President, St. John’s College
- Gloria Dent – Board Member Dist. 1, Anne Arundel County Public Schools Board of Education
- Hilary Harp Falk – President/CEO, Chesapeake Bay Foundation
- Gerald Hill – Chief Financial Officer, Hospice of the Chesapeake
- Liz Hostetler – Executive Director, Crofton Chamber of Commerce
- Maggie Hughes – Executive Director, Annapolis Green
- Matt Johnston – Executive Director, Arundel Rivers Federation
- Dr. Richard Kralevich – Vice President, Instructional & Information Technology, Anne Arundel Community College
- Ashley Lyons – COO/Director of Sales, What’s Up Media
- JoAnn Mattson – Executive Director, STAIR (Start The Adventure In Reading)
- Rebecca Miller – Chief Clinical Officer, Hospice of the Chesapeake
- Dr. Tanya Millner – Provost/Vice President for Learning, Anne Arundel Community College
- Renee Mutchnik – Director of PR and Communications, Live! Casino & Hotel
- Karma O’Neill – Alderwoman, City of Annapolis
- Judi Olinger – Executive Director, Chesapeake Neighbors, LLC
- Leah Paley – Chief Executive Officer, Anne Arundel County Food Bank
- Jennifer Pastrone – Executive Director, Seeds 4 Success
- Erin Shearman Karpewicz – Chief Executive Officer, Arundel Community Development Services
- Heather Skipper – Hospitality Sales Manager, US Naval Academy Business Services Division
- Asha Smith – Equal Opportunity and Human Relations Officer, Anne Arundel County Executive Office
- Sam Snead – Transportation Officer, Anne Arundel County Department of Transportation
- Jean Sovinski – President, Anne Arundel County CASA Board of Directors
- Rose Tasker – Chair, Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center Board of Directors
- Isaac Vineyard – Planting Pastor, College Creek Church
- Shannon Warren – Director of Finance and Administration, Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County
For more information visit https://leadershipaa.org
