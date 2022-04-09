Late Rally Not Enough As Baysox Fall 7-5 On Opening Day

The Bowie Baysox made a late push to overcome a five-run deficit, but fell short to the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Opening Day, eventually falling 7-5.

Starter Drew Rom opened the season by dancing around three baserunners over the first two innings, before allowing three runs in the third inning on base hits by Brandon Martorano and Sean Roby, as well as a sacrifice fly by Tyler Fitzgerald. Rom (L, 0-1) was lifted after the third inning for Morgan McSweeney, who fired two perfect innings of relief.

Richmond struck again in the sixth inning against Tyler Burch when Jacob Heyward smacked a two-out RBI double to left field, and Brett Auerbach immediately extended the lead with a two-run home run to right.

Easton Lucas took the final two frames for Bowie and picked up five strikeouts. Richmond plated one final run against Lucas in the ninth inning when Diego Rincones scored on a single by Frankie Tostado.

Bowie had a tough time breaking through against Richmond lefty Jake Dahlberg. The Squirrels’ starter struck out eight batters over 4.1 innings and allowed only three hits. JD Mundy drove in the first Baysox run of the season in the sixth inning off of Richmond’s Ryan Walker (W, 1-0), scoring Jordan Westburg.

A lengthy eighth inning, eventually, led to another Bowie run. After Gunnar Henderson was hit by a pitch, the game entered a brief rain delay, resuming only 33 minutes later. With Henderson still at first base, Joey Ortiz lifted a ball to the gap in right-center field and reached base safely when Richmond’s outfielders collided while trying to catch the ball. Henderson was able to score on the play.

The last effort from Bowie came with two outs in the ninth inning. After Hudson Haskin doubled earlier in the frame, his third of the day, Westburg, Henderson, and Andrew Daschbach all collected RBI base hits to trim the Richmond lead to two runs. Despite allowing all three ninth-inning runs, RJ Dabovich was able to finish the frame for Richmond by striking out JD Mundy.

Bowie and Richmond will continue their brief weekend series on Saturday at Prince George’s Stadium. Brandon Young will start the game for the Baysox, while Kai-Wei Teng will get the start for Richmond. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

