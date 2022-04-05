Landmark Theatres to Re-Open Harbour Center Cinemas

Deadline is reporting that Landmark Theatres, a Washington favorite, will re-open the theater in time for summer screenings.ri

Headquartered in Los Angeles. Landmark is known for mainstream films as well as independent, arts, and international films. Currently, they have three theaters in the area, including Atlantic Plumbing Cinema and E Street Cinema in North West, and the Bethesda Row Cinema.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB