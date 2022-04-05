Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Landmark Theatres to Re-Open Harbour Center Cinemas

| April 05, 2022, 04:52 PM

Deadline is reporting that Landmark Theatres, a Washington favorite, will re-open the theater in time for summer screenings.ri

Headquartered in Los Angeles. Landmark is known for mainstream films as well as independent, arts, and international films. Currently, they have three theaters in the area, including Atlantic Plumbing Cinema and E Street Cinema in North West, and the Bethesda Row Cinema.

