Jing Ying Institute Hosting World Tai Chi Day Event on April 30th

For over two decades, a special celebration of tai chi and qigong has grown across the planet. Each year, on the “last Saturday of April” – in hundreds of cities in over 80 nations – World Tai Chi events have been held in every time zone around the world. Starting at 10:00 am in the first time zone, and moving in a wave around the earth as 10:00 am reaches each new time zone, groups gather to practice tai chi and qigong.

The Jing Ying Institute of Kung Fu & Tai Chi, a participant in this global event from its beginning, will be celebrating World Tai Chi Day this year on Saturday, April 30, 2022. The event will be held outside at the Severna Park Community Center, under the trees beside the small building known as Boone Station Hall, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. If it rains, the event will be held inside the Severna Park Community Center’s gym, located on the lower level of the main building.

At the event, there will be demonstrations of Tai Chi followed by free mini-workshops suitable for all levels of fitness. This year, we ask that people register for the event at: www.JingYing.org where you can also find information about a free introductory tai chi class on May 5th and two weeks of free classes at Jing Ying Institute’s facility in Arnold.

Tai Chi Benefits:

Tai Chi is believed to boost the immune system, slow the aging process, lower high blood pressure, relieve stress, and improve balance and coordination. Harvard Medical School has stated that tai chi is one of the 5 “best exercises you can ever do.” Jing Ying Institute hopes to spread information about the incredible health benefits to as many people as possible through ongoing outreach. For more details and links to research on the benefits of tai chi: http://www.jingying.org/TaiChi.htm

Special FREE Classes after the event:

As part of the celebration to promote the benefits of tai chi, Jing Ying Institute is offering the following:

* Monday, May 2 (10:30am): FREE morning tai chi class at Jing Ying Institute in Arnold

* Thursday, May 5 (7:15pm): FREE evening tai chi class at Jing Ying Institute in Arnold

* Two weeks of FREE classes at Jing Ying Institute in Arnold (both in person and online)

Visit www.JingYing.org for more information and to register or call 410-431-5200.

