Jimmie “JJ” Walker to Appear at Baysox Dyn-O-Mite Night

The Bowie Baysox have announced their promotional event schedule, revealing an entertainment-filled sixty-nine home game calendar. The 2022 season is filled with a mix of familiar events plus exciting new additions.

Opening Night’s first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. on Friday, April 8 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants). All fans in attendance will receive a 2022 season Magnet Schedule, courtesy of Steamfitters 602.

The Baysox will host fifteen fireworks shows throughout the season, lighting up the sky beginning on Saturday, April 23. Come out to Prince George’s Stadium to see the two largest fireworks shows of the season as the Baysox celebrate our country’s Independence on Saturday, July 2 sponsored by Royal Farms and Sunday, July 3 sponsored by Johns Hopkins Community Physicians.

The Baysox will welcome Golden Globe nominated actor and comedian Jimmie “JJ” Walker, for “DYN-O-MITE Night.” Walker, star of the hit 70’s television show “Good Times”, will be available for meet & greet opportunities with Baysox fans when the Baysox host the Akron Rubber Ducks on Friday, July 15th at 7:05 p.m. There will also be a VIP Exclusive Meet and Greet package available.

This season, the Baysox will host eight giveaways for fans to enjoy and collect.

Friday, April 22: Mystery Bobble Head Giveaway (1st 200 fans 13+)

Friday, May 27: Austin “Gloveman” Hays TOP GUN Bobble Head Giveaway (1st 500 fans 13+)

Sunday, May 29: Baysox “Caturday” T-shirt Giveaway – A celebration of Cats (1st 500 fans 13+) sponsored by the City of Bowie

Sunday, July 31: Grayson Rodriguez “Super” Bobble Head Giveaway (1st 750 fans 13+)

Friday, August 19: Adley Rutschman “Maryland Flag” Hat Giveaway (1st 750 fans 13+)

Sunday, August 21: Autographed Photo Giveaway (1st 750 fans 3+). Fans will get a personally autographed 5 x 7 photo of a 2022 Bowie Baysox Player

Friday, September 9: Adley Rutschman Bobble Head Giveaway (1st 750 fans 13+)

Sunday, September 11: Baysox Top Prospects T-Shirt Giveaway (1st 500 fans 13+)

The ever-popular Star Wars Night, including fireworks, characters & interactive exhibits, presented by Taco Bell, returns to the Baysox on Saturday, July 16. Touch-A-Truck Day returns to Baysox Stadium on Saturday, August 27 with a two-hour truck-palooza featuring dozens of construction, work and emergency vehicles for fans to enjoy presented by Miss Utility. Grateful Dead Night arrives on Friday, August 26 with an amazing package including a ticket to the game and a limited edition Baysox Grateful Dead designed t-shirt.

Amazing new events this season include Boots & Baseball Night (May 21), Caturday – a Salute To Cats presented by the City of Bowie (May 29), Roberto Clemente & Latin Baseball Celebration featuring a Game Worn Jersey Auction with proceeds benefiting the Roberto Clemente Foundation (June 18), Maryland’s Worst Car Show (July 30), Maryland BayTober Festival – a Maryland themed “Oktoberfest” celebration (August 19) and Villain Day as the Baysox pay homage to some of the greatest Villains from the big and small screen with character appearances (August 28).

This season, the Baysox will once again host a Tribute to the Negro Leagues on Saturday, August 27. This event will feature appearances and opportunities to meet former Negro League players plus a special exhibit featuring artifacts from Hall of Famer Josh Gibson’s career. The Baysox will take the field wearing Mitchellville Tigers jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the Josh Gibson Foundation.

DAILY PROMOTIONS

Tuesdays: Military Appreciation Night – Any member of the military that shows proof of military service at the Stadium Box Office can purchase a box seat for half-price

Wednesdays: Woof Wednesdays – Fans can bring their dogs to Wednesday night home games. Dogs must be leashed at all times and have proper vaccination tags or paperwork

Thursdays: Baysox LIVE Happy Hour – Fans can enjoy LIVE music and beer specials at Baysox LIVE Happy Hour beginning at 5 pm until the scheduled game time every Thursday night home game. Sponsored by Bud Light.

Fridays & Saturdays: Kids Run the Bases. Kids ages twelve & under can come down and run the bases after the game

Sundays: Fans Run the Bases. All Fans can come down and run the bases after the game

Single-game tickets to all Bowie Baysox 2022 home games go on sale Saturday, March 26 during the Baysox FREE Family FunFest event. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Baysox Ticket Office or by phone (301.464.4865) from 10:00 am – 1:30 pm that day. Single Game Tickets can also be purchased 24 hours a day at www.baysox.com

Baysox Ticket Office Hours:

When the Baysox are HOME Monday through Sunday: 10:00 am – Top of seventh inning

When the Baysox are AWAY Monday through Friday: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm



Cashless Concessions For 2022: The Bowie Baysox have announced that concessions at Prince George’s Stadium have transitioned to a cashless experience for the 2022 season.

Fans attending games and events will be able to purchase concession items either with a credit or debit card, or with mobile tap-to-pay.

The new purchasing procedures will increase safety and security standards for fans, while also providing a faster experience, as everyone involved will be able to eliminate the physical handling of cash and change. To accommodate this change, the Baysox have installed multiple new point-of-sale systems to quickly accept both debit and credit cards, as well as mobile tap-to-pay.

While physical cash may be eliminated from the concessions ballpark experience, our stands will still accept Baysox Bucks, which can be used anywhere in the ballpark.

2022 Baysox Season ticket packages are on sale now at baysox.com or by calling Baysox Ticket Sales at 301.805.6000 between 9 am – 5 pm, Monday through Friday. The team’s 2022 home opener is Friday, April 8 at 7:05 pm against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the AA Affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. To keep up with Baysox news and information, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

