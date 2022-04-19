Homestead Gardens Announces New Speaker Series

Homestead Gardens has released its spring speaker line-up. Homestead has been committed to making knowledge and expertise accessible to all gardeners.

“Over the past two years, interest in gardening has soared,” says Brian Riddle, president of Homestead Gardens. “We are thrilled to release a new line-up for spring for all levels and ages with both in-person and virtual events on the docket.”

Homestead Gardens continues to connect and inspire people to grow with the April Line-Up:

April 20th 11am-12pm on Zoom: Brie Arthur – Foodscaping

o Learn from Brie all about the best soil, fertilizers, and watering practices along with creative planting combinations. Everyone will be inspired to get busy planting food and flowers in pots after listening to this fun and informative presentation.

April 23rd 10am-11am in Davidsonville: Beverlee Barthel – Growing Edibles in Containers

o Join Beverlee Barthel in a free demonstration on how to grow herbs and veggies in every sort of container, from colanders to pots, pottery and raised beds. No need to register: Stop on by in our Davidsonville store.

April 24th 1pm-2pm in Smyrna: Beverlee Barthel – Growing Edibles in Containers

o Same as above, but in our Smyrna, DE store

April 23 & 24th All day, in all our stores: Herbs & Veggies Weekend

Learn how to backyard better! Enjoy free demonstrations with experts from Jonathan GreeneLawncare, Espoma, Beverlee Barthel, and our Proven Winners® Proven Harvest® certified associates all weekend long! Chef demos, tastings and best of all, big sales like 25% off all herbs and veggies from our Annuals Department.



April 30th 10am-12pm in Davidsonville: Wendi Kiang-Spray – Growing & Preparing Asian Veggies

o Gardener, home cook, and author Wendy Kiang-Spray will show participants the tastiest and most interesting vegetables that we can grow or purchase and explain how to use them in our kitchens. This class will be held in our Davidsonville store and requires registration. We will post it live on Facebook.

May 2nd 9am-5pm on Zoom: Heather Wheatley and Zach Ebaugh – Ask a Gardener

o You bring the gardening questions, we bring the experts! Join Heather Wheatley, CPH and Zach Ebaugh, CPH, our resident horticulture experts, who will answer all your indoor and outdoor gardening questions on the first Monday of each month. We will be live on Zoom from 9AM to 11AM. Email your questions to [email protected]

May 7th 12pm-4pm in Davidsonvile: Sherry Kendall – Paint Your Pet’s Portrait

o Sherry Kendall, the founding artist of Wagging Tail Portraits, will pre-sketch your pet’s portrait on canvas and guide you through creating your masterpiece. This class can accommodate 15 people and registration is required.

May 18th 11am-12pm in Davidsonvile: Zach Ebaugh – Bonsai 201: Shaping, Wiring and Pruning

o Review the care of bonsai plants, then go deeper in your bonsai practice to learn how to shape your bonsai over the years to come. Certified Professional Horticulturalist and Homestead Gardens Nursery Manager Zach Ebaugh will offer his expertise in bonsai to answer your questions. This class will be held in our Davidsonville store and requires registration. We will post it live on Facebook.

May 21st 11am-1pm in Davidsonville: Brie Arthur – Foodscaping class and book signing

o Brie shares expert insights on how to design and manage container foodscapes for year-round beauty and bounty. Learn all about the best soil, fertilizers, and watering practices along with creative planting combinations. After the class, visit with Brie in person for a book signing! This class will be held in our Davidsonville store and requires registration. We will post it live on Facebook.

Up to date event times and information can be found on Homestead’s Website under the events section.

