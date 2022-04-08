Maryland is one of the more diverse states in the U.S, which makes it a prime location for retirees. There are plenty of relaxed areas with tons of activities for you to enjoy in each one. However, you might not know where to go as the number of possibilities can be overwhelming. Here are four of the best areas in Maryland to retire in.

Bel Air

Bel Air has often been categorized as the best area to retire in for many reasons. From its sheer number of amenities to being home to plenty of residential areas, Bel Air has everything a retiree needs. Perhaps the best thing about this particular location is how many medical facilities there are. Out of all the filial responsibility states, Maryland is one that doesn’t have them. Filial responsibility is a set of laws that makes a child legally responsible for their elderly parents, especially in the event they become destitute. Maryland ended up revoking their filial laws back in 2017. Since these rules aren’t active anymore, elders need to be in a place where they can take care of themselves. And Bel Air is the ideal place to go as they have a lot of medical centers as well.

Ocean City

Upon hearing the name, you might already be researching the area. Ocean City is one of Maryland’s resort areas where you can sit back and listen to the waves of the Atlantic Ocean as you relax on the beach. Or you can pick up some beach games for adults and spend the day getting in some movement and fun with the ocean as your backdrop. On top of that, this area has seen an increase in elderly residents over the past few years because of its relaxed atmosphere and ease of access. You also don’t have to worry about taxes dwindling your retirement funds because they’re a bit lower than usual.

Annapolis

Annapolis is the capital of Maryland, so if you’re into a metropolitan lifestyle, you’ve found the best place to be. This city is home to historical places such as St. Anne’s Church and the Banneker-Douglass Museum and the William Paca House. There are plenty of recreational centers for retirees to enjoy. For healthcare, Annapolis is also home to one of the best hospitals in the U.S; Luminis | Anne Arundel Medical Center. Despite being a city, Annapolis has a lot of vintage, 18th century-style homes for you to enjoy, which makes it a bit more residential than most cities.

Westminster

Westminster is an area that surprisingly doesn’t have a big elderly population. However, it does have some of the most esteemed retirement communities, amenities, and medical centers in the state. There are also plenty of annual events to look forward to such as the Carroll County Fair and the Maryland Wine Festival. This is a great spot to pick up some of the best hobbies for retirement years as well.

The Inner Harbor

The Inner Harbor is one of the most historical landmarks in Maryland. It’s located in Baltimore which is also home to Johns Hopkins Hospital. Retirees can also enjoy the sheer amount of nightlife activities and attend weekly events.

