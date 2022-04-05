Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Eleven County Dancers Earn All-State Honors

| April 05, 2022, 04:24 PM

In what has become an annual rite of spring, Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ dance program has stepped into the state spotlight once again, with 11 dancers earning All-State honors, placing them among the top 25 dancers in Maryland.

The All-State dancers were selected through a portfolio audition by a panel of arts administrators and college/university dance faculty. The award selection was based on technique, musicality, professionalism, performance, attitude, and likelihood of future success in dance. Dancers also must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or better, show leadership at their schools, and have a record of service to their local dance program.

The following AACPS dancers were named All-State:

  • Josie Dike, Severna Park High School
  • Danil England, Broadneck High School
  • Alexandra Groves, North County High School
  • Jada Hicks, Arundel High School
  • Kylie House, South River High School
  • Faith Kiger, Broadneck High School
  • Alayna Lowe, Arundel High School
  • Kayla Parks, Arundel High School
  • Jaelyn Simmons, North County High School
  • Kamryn Walker, Meade High School
  • Zoe Schley Wilson, Meade High School

In addition, Julia Chamberlin of South River High School earned Honorable Mention All-State honors.

