Eleven County Dancers Earn All-State Honors
In what has become an annual rite of spring, Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ dance program has stepped into the state spotlight once again, with 11 dancers earning All-State honors, placing them among the top 25 dancers in Maryland.
The All-State dancers were selected through a portfolio audition by a panel of arts administrators and college/university dance faculty. The award selection was based on technique, musicality, professionalism, performance, attitude, and likelihood of future success in dance. Dancers also must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or better, show leadership at their schools, and have a record of service to their local dance program.
The following AACPS dancers were named All-State:
- Josie Dike, Severna Park High School
- Danil England, Broadneck High School
- Alexandra Groves, North County High School
- Jada Hicks, Arundel High School
- Kylie House, South River High School
- Faith Kiger, Broadneck High School
- Alayna Lowe, Arundel High School
- Kayla Parks, Arundel High School
- Jaelyn Simmons, North County High School
- Kamryn Walker, Meade High School
- Zoe Schley Wilson, Meade High School
In addition, Julia Chamberlin of South River High School earned Honorable Mention All-State honors.
