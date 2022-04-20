Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Department of Aging Hosting Open House at New Lula Scott Nutrition Site in Galesville

| April 20, 2022, 01:12 PM

The Department of Aging and Disabilities will host an Open House at its newest nutrition site on Thursday, April 21, 2022. The Lula G. Scott Community Center is located at 6243 Shady Side Rd, Shady Side, MD 20764 in Anne Arundel County within the Senior Nutrition Program of the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities.

All members of the public were welcome to visit from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to take a tour of the center and enjoy lunch while learning about programs and services that will be available at the center. The Open House is a great opportunity to meet the staff and explore the opportunities available to members, their families, and the public offered by the Department of Aging and Disabilities. March marked the 50th Anniversary of the Senior Nutrition Program and the opening of the nutrition site at the Lula G. Scott Community Center is just one of many activities being offered as the Senior Nutrition Program celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

“Creating communities where older adults have access to health and nutrition resources is critical,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman.” The nutrition site at Lula G. Scott community center offers a space for the residents of South County to socialize with others and enjoy healthy meals.”

Karrisa Kelly, Director of the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities, stated, “The Department of Aging and Disabilities recognizes how important it is for older adults to have access to healthy food options and opportunities for socialization. We are excited to open this nutrition site and look forward to serving the residents of the Shady Side and surrounding communities.” The Lula G. Scott Nutrition Site is one of 21 nutrition sites located throughout Anne Arundel County. The nutrition site operates under the Congregate Meal Program of the Senior Nutrition Program.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

In addition to providing services and programs for our county’s seniors, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health is offering WIC services, COVID vaccines and testing, and visiting from the WellMobile at Lula Scott. Dates and times can be found at www.aahealth.org

The Senior Nutrition Program offers recreational activities and serves lunch daily Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Anyone interested in attending the Open House on April 21st or participating in the Congregate Meal Program should contact the Senior Nutrition Program at (410) 222-0256 to sign up.

For more information about the Senior Nutrition Program or any of the programs offered at the Department of Aging and Disabilities, contact (410) 222-4257 or visit the website at https://www.aacounty.org/departments/aging-and-disabilities/. TTY users, please call using Maryland Relay 7-1-1. All materials are available in alternative formats upon request.

Category: Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake