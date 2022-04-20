Department of Aging Hosting Open House at New Lula Scott Nutrition Site in Galesville

The Department of Aging and Disabilities will host an Open House at its newest nutrition site on Thursday, April 21, 2022. The Lula G. Scott Community Center is located at 6243 Shady Side Rd, Shady Side, MD 20764 in Anne Arundel County within the Senior Nutrition Program of the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities.

All members of the public were welcome to visit from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to take a tour of the center and enjoy lunch while learning about programs and services that will be available at the center. The Open House is a great opportunity to meet the staff and explore the opportunities available to members, their families, and the public offered by the Department of Aging and Disabilities. March marked the 50th Anniversary of the Senior Nutrition Program and the opening of the nutrition site at the Lula G. Scott Community Center is just one of many activities being offered as the Senior Nutrition Program celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

“Creating communities where older adults have access to health and nutrition resources is critical,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman.” The nutrition site at Lula G. Scott community center offers a space for the residents of South County to socialize with others and enjoy healthy meals.”

Karrisa Kelly, Director of the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities, stated, “The Department of Aging and Disabilities recognizes how important it is for older adults to have access to healthy food options and opportunities for socialization. We are excited to open this nutrition site and look forward to serving the residents of the Shady Side and surrounding communities.” The Lula G. Scott Nutrition Site is one of 21 nutrition sites located throughout Anne Arundel County. The nutrition site operates under the Congregate Meal Program of the Senior Nutrition Program.

In addition to providing services and programs for our county’s seniors, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health is offering WIC services, COVID vaccines and testing, and visiting from the WellMobile at Lula Scott. Dates and times can be found at www.aahealth.org

The Senior Nutrition Program offers recreational activities and serves lunch daily Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Anyone interested in attending the Open House on April 21st or participating in the Congregate Meal Program should contact the Senior Nutrition Program at (410) 222-0256 to sign up.

For more information about the Senior Nutrition Program or any of the programs offered at the Department of Aging and Disabilities, contact (410) 222-4257 or visit the website at https://www.aacounty.org/departments/aging-and-disabilities/. TTY users, please call using Maryland Relay 7-1-1. All materials are available in alternative formats upon request.

