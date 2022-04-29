Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Crab Creek Conservancy Files Appeal on City’s Approval of Providence Point

| April 29, 2022, 01:36 PM

With Earth Month coming to a close, Crab Creek Conservancy announced that it has hired the law firm of G. Macy Nelson, LLC., to appeal the recent decision by the Annapolis Planning Commission to approve The Villages at Providence Point, a proposed 36.2-acre senior housing development to be owned and managed by Frederick-based National Lutheran Communities & Services.

“We believe there are significant issues of merit that need to be considered with regard to the project’s impacts as well as the approval process.” the Organization said in a statement.

According to the organization, if allowed to go forward, the project would greatly increase traffic along Forest Drive as well as worsen the effects of climate change. Other issues of concern include the loss of 59 significant trees; pollution and run-off into the Chesapeake Bay via the Crab Creek tributary; a decline in the type and amount of wildlife that currently calls the forest their home.

“In addition, the re-routing of Forest Drive traffic along an extension of Skippers Lane would send high volume and commercial traffic through a minority and low-income residential neighborhood, creating significant safety issues for the local community. All of these impacts would result in a reduction of neighboring home values while also taxing area infrastructure and governmental resources beyond current capacity. It is our contention, backed by experts, that the mitigations proposed by the developers and the City of Annapolis cannot resolve these issues.” continued the statement.

