County Announces Acquisition of Apartment Building for Transitional Housing

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced plans for the renovation and transformation of the Doll Furnished Apartments into the Heritage at Madison Park, a new transitional housing community. The complex is located off of Crain Highway in Glen Burnie.

“When we say Anne Arundel County should be the Best Place – For All, we mean everyone, including those without permanent housing,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. “This project will help bridge the service gap for persons experiencing homelessness and provide a pathway to stable housing.”

Purchased with a $3.19 million American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant, Heritage at Madison Park will provide emergency and transitional housing for Anne Arundel County’s chronically homeless population. Arundel Community Development Services, Inc (ACDS) will contribute approximately $1 million in HOME Investments Partnerships Program loans to cover the cost of renovations while the Housing Commission of Anne Arundel County (HCAAC) will cover operating costs.

“ACDS is thrilled to be providing the HOME loan to support rehabilitation work on this important project,” said Erin Karpewicz, CEO, Arundel Community Development Services, Inc. “The project adds a critical 16 units of housing to our continuum of services for people experiencing homelessness.”

The project is slated to be completed by June 30, 2023. Following the completion of renovations, the home of the former owners will serve as the on-site resource center, and clients will be able to move into fully furnished units. Each year, 16-20 clients will receive a housing choice voucher and will be assigned a case manager, who will perform needs assessments and continuous care.

“I am extremely pleased to support this County’s investment in transitional housing and wraparound services for the chronically homeless,” said Councilmember Allison Pickard. “This is a much-needed, long overdue, missing link in our housing network which will allow people to move from tents into stable and supportive housing.”

In addition to case management services, programming for clients at the Heritage will include emergency response services for clients with mental health, substance abuse, and other crises. The Housing Commission of Anne Arundel County (HCAAC) will lead the project in partnership with an on-site non-profit service provider working with other county services and departments, such as the Department of Social Services, the Mental Health Agency, Office on Aging and Disabilities and Workforce Development.

During the year of intense needs-based services, all residents will design a case management plan for services they require, such as career training services in partnership with entities such as the Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation to help secure viable employment. Disabled and elderly residents will receive access to mobile meal services, health management, and other resources to assist them. HCAAC will then work with them to identify and be placed in permanent housing.

“The Housing Commission is excited and eager to finally be able to create a new and viable resource for our vulnerable, homeless residents,” said HCAAC Chief Executive Officer Clifton Martin. “Acquiring this community is just the first stage in an incredible partnership with the county and other agencies in easing the challenges of homelessness in our communities. Hopefully, additional resources will be secured to not only renovate and upgrade the current apartments but to add additional units on-site to help even more of our citizens.”

Category: Local News, NEWS