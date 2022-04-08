Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Coping With the Loss of a Pet? Chesapeake Life Center Offers Online Workshop

| April 08, 2022, 01:09 PM

For adults mourning the loss of a beloved animal friend, Chesapeake Life Center will offer a free Pet Loss Workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 19.

This workshop is sponsored by Perfect Pet Resort and will be held via Zoom. It will include a welcome, a time to share individual stories, an introduction to the grief process, an art activity to honor your beloved pet, brainstorming and suggestions for healthy coping.

Registration is required and can be completed online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pet-loss-workshop-sponsored-by-perfect-pet-resort-tickets-306440621147.

For questions, contact 888-501-7077 or  [email protected].

Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual grief support groups and workshops for adults and children.

