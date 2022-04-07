Chip In For The Arts Golf Tournament to Support Chesapeake Arts Center

Chesapeake Arts Center and Arundel Federal Savings Bank to host the 9th Annual Chip in for the Arts Golf Tournament at Compass Pointe Golf Course in Pasadena, Maryland (on April 13, 2022). CAC’s largest fundraiser of the year gathered 104 golf players last year. As the CAC celebrates its 20th year of Building Community through Creativity, the Chesapeake Arts Center hopes to draw an even larger crowd in 2022. This year brings even more sponsorship opportunities, exciting prizes, a delicious breakfast & lunch, and a closing awards ceremony. Enjoy a day on the green and help raise funds for CAC’s creative arts programs.

Education is a central component of Chesapeake Arts Center’s mission as they strive to make a positive impact on their community in a creative way. CAC’s outreach programs allow families with limited resources to enroll in arts education classes, workshops, and after-school programs. These programs provide a safe, positive learning environment for children to express themselves, build positive self-esteem, and learn new skills.

Participating in the Chip in for the Arts Golf Tournament will help Chesapeake Arts Center to continue its mission of providing art education for all ages & abilities, events, and year-round exhibitions to its community.

9TH ANNUAL CHIP IN FOR THE ARTS GOLF TOURNAMENT

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Sign In: 7:30am | Tee Time: 8:30am

Register online at https://www.chesapeakearts.org/eventscalendar/9th-annual-chip-in-for-the-arts

Compass Pointe Golf Course

9010 Fort Smallwood Road | Pasadena, MD 21122

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB