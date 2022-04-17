Chef Gregory James from Inn at Perry Cabin Named Chef of the Year!

Inn at Perry Cabin, the luxury waterfront destination overlooking the picturesque Chesapeake Bay, announces the recognition of Executive Chef Gregory James as the recipient of the prestigious “Chef of the Year” honor by the Restaurant Association of Maryland (RAM) for his culinary prowess at STARS, the fine dining restaurant nestled along the resort’s stunning waterfront.

Chef Gregory James, who spearheads the culinary excellence of Inn at Perry Cabin’s elegant STARS restaurant in addition to the resort’s other dining concepts including Purser’s Pub, has continued to elevate the Chesapeake Bay cuisine since his arrival to the resort in 2019. His seasonally inspired menu includes a rotation of indigenous specialties and seafood delicacies, fresh vegetables picked from the Inn’s garden, and regional fresh cheeses, all sourced from local farmers within a 20-mile radius that embody the true meanings of “farm-to-table” and “sea-to-table.”

“I’m humbled and honored to be selected amongst so many incredible chefs across the state of Maryland,” says Chef Gregory James. “My goal is to always honor the flavors of the Chesapeake Bay with a light touch that unlocks the food’s natural profile.”

“We are thrilled Chef Gregory James is being celebrated for his talents that lead the culinary program at Inn at Perry Cabin,” says Michael B. Hoffmann, Managing Director, Perry Cabin Resorts & Golf. “He has created a superb and sustainable dining concept at STARS for resort guests and locals alike that showcases the elevated Chesapeake Bay culinary scene.”

The Restaurant Association of Maryland (RAM) is the only trade association that represents every segment of the foodservice industry in Maryland. Among evening celebrations during the 2022 Awards Gala held recently, RAM announced winners for favorite industry professionals across the state as voted by the public. Chef Gregory James was recognized for his sustainable approach to modern cuisine – taking into account the circle of life for the ingredients – he employs a nose-to-tail approach that uses every part of the animal or fish, either in the secret sauce or as an unexpected ingredient adding surprising flavors to the signature dish.

A few of Chef James’s menu items include Wittman Wharf Wild Caught Rock Fish paired with martelli rice, smoked oysters, clams, tiny vegetables, and a velvety carrot emulsion; and the St. Michael’s “Scotch” Egg with a unique twist on the traditional dish with fresh Maryland crab, Cottingham Farm’s eggs, baby leeks, asparagus, maitake mushrooms and imperial sauce.

Prior to his role at Inn at Perry Cabin, Chef James led the culinary program at The Estate Yountville in Napa Valley and honed his culinary skills at acclaimed restaurants, including Top of the Rock in Tempe, Arizona; The Boulders Resort & Golden Door Spa in Carefree, Arizona; and Restaurant Aquavit in Minneapolis. Over the course of his career, he has received countless awards and accolades including being named a world finalist in the 2014 World Food Championships and the “Top Chef” in the 2016 Flavors of the West Culinary Competition.

For more information or for a reservation, please visit, innatperrycabin.com/dining

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB