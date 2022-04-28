CAT-North Teacher Named County Teacher of the Year

Charles Whittaker, a 14-year veteran teacher at the Center of Applied Technology – North, tonight was named the 2022 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. The announcement came at the culmination of the 36th annual Excellence in Education Awards, held at the Live! Event Center at Arundel Mills.

Whittaker, a career changer who began teaching HVAC classes at the school after spending 30 years with Unilever Foods, is the first career technology education teacher to win the award since its inception in 1986-87.

“I am truly humbled to be standing among all you dedicated professionals,” Whittaker, a graduate of Glen Burnie High School, told the crowd of more than 500 assembled for the event. “We all have the ability to educate, educate, empower, encourage, and embolden our kids for every challenge that comes their way with wisdom and authority. We have what it takes to move students to careers they never aspired to.”

As the Construction Department chair at CAT-North, Whittaker has facilitated collaborative planning sessions and worked to enhance new teacher training sessions at the school. He has also created partnerships with local unions, apprenticeship programs, and other institutions to assist students in pursuing their passion and helped to create national standards for the construction curriculum.

Whittaker holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Baltimore, a master’s degree in business administration from Strayer University. He is pursuing National Board Certification as well as his master of divinity degree at Wesley Seminary.

AACPS has had two of the last five Maryland Teacher of the Year winners, Teresa Beilstein of South Shore Elementary School (2020) and Josh Carroll of South River High School (2018). AACPS Teachers of the Year have also been finalists for Maryland Teacher of the Year in six of the last seven years.

“Mr. Whittaker demonstrates unconditional love and relentless pursuit of perfection for all of his students, the HVAC industry, and the business community,” CAT-North Principal Joe Rose wrote in his nomination of Mr. Whittaker. “He not only investigates opportunities for himself, but through his selfless leadership he always looks to serve others.”

In all, 40 teachers from public and private schools were recognized during this year’s Excellence in Education program. Other finalists for this year’s Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year honor were:

Lacie Harold, instrumental music, Arundel Middle School

Nafeesah Marcellus, third grade, Brock Bridge Elementary School

Jennifer Lowe, special education, Crofton High School

Molly Stavely, English, Glen Burnie High School

Katie Hansen of Annapolis Area Christian School was named the 2022 Independent Schools Teacher of the Year. Mary Raleigh of St. Mary’s High School was the other finalist for the Independent Schools award.

At the event, six principals and two education support professionals were recognized for their contributions to AACPS and the communities they serve.

